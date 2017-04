Cairo - Egypt's Health Ministry said on Saturday that one person died and 17 were injured when the driver of a vehicle used in sewage system maintenance in a Cairo suburb accidentally struck a main gas pipeline, causing an explosion.

Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed said in a statement that seven of the victims were released after receiving first aid treatment while the rest remained in hospital.



Interior Ministry spokesperson Tarek Attiya said in a television interview that firefighters, with the help of military forces, continued to try to douse the flames that obstructed traffic in one side of Cairo's major Ring Road freeway. He said the driver responsible for the accident has been taken into custody.