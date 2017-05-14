 

1 killed, several wounded by army mutiny in Ivory Coast

2017-05-14 22:00
Abidjan - Residents say one person has been killed and several others injured after mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast opened fire on residents protesting their violent actions demanding higher pay.

Ouattara Mamadou, a spokesperson for a group of demobilized rebels participating in Sunday's march, said one person is in the morgue and others have been hospitalized.

Residents say they were marching against violence that has forced them into their homes.

Violence by some of the soldiers involved in a January mutiny demanding higher pay began on Friday, a day after Ivorian television broadcast some of the mutinous soldiers meeting with President Alassane Ouattara and dropping their demand for unpaid bonuses.

The army chief of staff said on Sunday a military operation is being launched.

He called for arms to be laid down.

Read more on:    allasane ouattara  |  ivory coast  |  west africa

