Rabat - Ten people have died and six are in a serious condition in hospital after drinking methylated spirits in central Morocco, the official MAP news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said some of those affected were homeless but all were from the town of El Hajeb. Some were evacuated to hospitals in the neighbouring cities of Fez and Meknes.

An earlier toll announced by the local authorities on Monday said five people had died "after drinking meths", MAP said.

It added that the alleged supplier of the methylated spirits had been placed in custody as the investigation got under way.