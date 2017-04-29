 

11 die of mystery illness in Liberia, Ebola ruled out

2017-04-29 07:17
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Monrovia - United Nations officials say at least 11 people have died from a mysterious illness in Liberia, and tests have been negative for the Ebola virus.

The World Health Organisation said on Friday that authorities were looking into whether the people were sickened by something they ate or were exposed to a chemical or bacteria.

Five others remain hospitalised in Sinoe County, about 400km outside the capital, after complaining of abdominal pains. Two are critically ill.

The cases over the past week have evoked painful memories in Liberia, where more than 4 800 people died during the Ebola epidemic.

Those who fell sick this week all had attended a relative's funeral.

That was how many Ebola victims contracted the disease when they came in contact with victims' corpses.

Read more on:    liberia  |  ebola  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN envoy to Libya to visit Sudan for peace talks

2017-04-28 21:07

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Kuils River 17:10 PM
Road name: R102

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 28 2017-04-28 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 