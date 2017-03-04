 

14 hurt as rival Moroccan fans clash

2017-03-04 07:05
Rabat - Fourteen people were injured when rival football supporters clashed in the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima on Friday, the interior ministry said.

Footage posted by local residents on social media appeared to show skirmishes between groups of young people in the Mediterranean coastal town.

"Two groups of football fans clashed near the stadium" in the city, said the ministry, which reported material damage and 14 people needing hospital treatment.

It said the authorities intervened "to reestablish calm" and that arrests were made.

The clashes broke out after a game between the first division teams Wydad of Casablanca and Chabab Rif Al-Hoceima.

Al Hoceima experienced weeks of protests and social unrest after a fish seller was crushed to death in a dumpster last October, sparking widespread anger.

Football violence is reasonably common in Morocco, where two supporters were killed in March 2016.

