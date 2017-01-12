 

16 bodies found after Boko Haram attack on soldiers: military

2017-01-12 19:22
(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Maiduguri - The bodies of 16 soldiers have been recovered in northeast Nigeria, nearly three months after an attack on a coalition force claimed by Boko Haram Islamists, the military has said.

The Islamic State group affiliate announced on October 17 last year it had "stormed a joint position of the armies of Nigeria and Niger" in Gashagar, Borno state, killing 20 soldiers.

Local community leaders in the border area confirmed the attack at the time, saying the soldiers were caught unawares and suffered "huge casualties", without specifying how many.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Army Major General Leo Irabor said the missing troops were found by soldiers and vigilantes on January 5 after clearing villages between Damasak and Gashagar.

"At Asagar village, our troops encountered and dislodged some BHT [Boko Haram terrorists] elements," Irabor, who commands the counter-insurgency operation, told reporters.

"Subsequently, the troops recovered corpses of one officer and 15 soldiers earlier declared missing in action during their dislodgment from Gashagar on October 16, 2016."

The bodies were discovered in a river and had since been buried with full honours, he told a news conference in Maiduguri, the biggest city in the region.

Confirmation of military casualties has been rare throughout the conflict in the remote region, as have claims and counter-claims from both sides.

But Nigeria's military has begun regular briefings to give updates on the counter-insurgency, particularly as it has gained the upper hand in the fighting.

Troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon make up a regional force battling the insurgents, who have also launched cross-border attacks around the Lake Chad area.

Irabor on Wednesday described Boko Haram as "in disarray and... desperate", yet attacks continue, underlining the threat from the group.

Last weekend, at least five soldiers were killed at a military base in Buni Yadi, Yobe state, while five suicide bombers killed themselves and three others in Maiduguri.

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gabon ex minister jailed in rare anti-graft measure

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Unlikely science hero one of Western Cape's top achievers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 