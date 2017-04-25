 

17 women dead as fishing boat capsizes in central Senegal

2017-04-25 13:00
Dakar -  A Senegalese radio station says 17 women have drowned and at least 40 others are injured after their boat capsized near a village in central Senegal.

Private station RFM says the boat was carrying at least 60 people who had gone to gather oysters on Monday in the waters off Bettenty village.

RFM says the injured were treated at a health outpost that had only a nurse and midwife.

Senegal's central region is made up of a number of small islands and villages. Residents often travel by small fishing boats, rarely wearing life vests. Accidents are common as boats often are overloaded.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has called for three days of mourning.

macky sall  |  senegal  |  west africa

