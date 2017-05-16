2 cops in hospital after 'engaging in gun fight at a bar'

Nairobi – Two Kenyan police officers were reportedly admitted in hospital after they engaged in a gun fight while drinking at a local bar in Karen.

According to Kenyans.co.ke, the two officers, who were based at Hardy police station, were drinking at the bar when an argument ensued.

The unnamed officers - one in the rank of sergeant and his junior - forced bar patrons to scamper for safety, as they started shooting at each other.

The sergeant was shot and injured in the arm while his junior sustained bullet injuries on his back. Both were rushed to the hospital where they were admitted.

Reports showed that this was not the first incident where cops in the east African country shot at each other.

In 2015, two constables guarding a Kenya Certificate Primary Education (KCPE) examination container at Sotik Sub-County Commissioner's offices, shot at each other following an argument.

Both officers were armed with G3 rifles, and resorted to shooting each other after exchanging harsh words, the Standard newspaper reported.



