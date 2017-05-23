 

2 UN peacekeepers killed in ambush in northern Mali

2017-05-23 22:44
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bamako - Authorities say two United Nations peacekeepers from Chad have been killed when their foot patrol was ambushed in the Kidal region of northern Mali.

The UN mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement they were killed early on Tuesday outside Aguelhok. A third peacekeeper was wounded.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility, though jihadists are active in the area and religious extremism is also mounting. Last week, an unmarried couple accused of having an affair was stoned to death in the region, according to witnesses.

Islamic extremists seized control of Mali's north in 2012 but were forced out of strongholds a year later by a French-led military intervention. But jihadists continue to attack Malian soldiers and UN peacekeepers.

The UN mission in Mali is the world's deadliest active mission.

Read more on:    un  |  mali  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Likely presidential candidate in Egypt ordered detained

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 23 results 2017-05-23 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 