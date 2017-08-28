 

2 women porters die in Morocco-Ceuta border stampede

2017-08-28 20:48
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rabat - Two women porters died in a stampede on Monday at a border post between Morocco and Spain's North African territory of Ceuta, a rights group and the MAP news agency said.

The women, aged 34 and 45, were trampled at the Tarajal 2 border post and rushed to hospital where they died of their injuries, Mohammed Benaissa of the Northern Observatory of Human Rights told AFP.

Four other women porters were injured in the crush and taken to hospital in the nearby town of Fnid'q, Benaissa said.

Morocco's MAP confirmed the death toll and said that one of the injured was in a critical condition.

Thousands of people, mainly women, work as porters transporting goods across the border, sometimes making return trips and carrying up to 70 kilos on their backs.

Human rights groups have repeatedly denounced their working conditions, describing the women's situation as "degrading and humiliating".

Monday's deaths brought to four the number of women porters who have died in similar conditions since the frontier post was opened earlier this year, according to Benaissa.

Authorities reopened the crossing in late February and announced tighter controls on the size and weight of goods that porters can carry each day.

They also set a quota of 4 000 porters permitted to make the run between the two countries.

Unemployment is high in Morocco, where according to the World Bank almost 5.3 million people "live under the threat of falling back into poverty due to their socio-economic conditions".

Read more on:    morocco  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Mugabe, S Leone, Kenya

2017-08-28 20:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hillbrow community ‘devastated, shocked’ by concert shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 