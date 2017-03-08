2-year-old boy's body found floating after canoe capsizes

Lilongwe – A 2-year-old boy reportedly died while seventeen other people survived when a canoe they were in capsized in a river in Malawi's Mchinji district on Sunday.

According to Malawi24, police said the boy, Chisomo Innocent, was with his mother Chrissie Kango when the incident occurred.

The mother, a member of a women’s choir belonging to an African Yakobo Church, had joined others in paying a visit to colleagues from Stambo village in Lilongwe.

The choir had hired a canoe to facilitate crossing the river Mtete which demarcated the two villages. The river was flooded due to heavy rainfall.

"The choir... managed to cross the river safely when going but things were not the same when they were returning home… The canoe developed [a] leakage and started accumulating water very quickly through holes and spaces," the report said.

This forced the canoe to capsize. Well-wishers rushed to rescue the victims.

It was later discovered that Innocent who had been on his mother’s lap was missing. Search for him proved fruitless until he was found on Monday floating on top of the water.

This came just a few weeks after a 28-year-old fisherman drowned in Lake Malawi.

His body was found floating.

He had been fishing with other fishermen.