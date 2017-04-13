 

20 killed in fire at Muslim spiritual retreat in Senegal

2017-04-13 13:47

Dakar - Senegal says at least 20 people have been killed in a fire while attending a Muslim spiritual retreat in the eastern part of the country.

Government spokesperson Seydou Gueye said on Thursday that several others were injured in the fire on Wednesday in Medina Gounass village.

President Macky Sall offered condolences to victims' families. He said the interior ministry would visit the site on Thursday.

Senegalese national TV reported that strong winds and makeshift shelters allowed the fire to spread, though the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Thousands of Muslim men from Senegal, Guinea and other West African countries meet annually in Medina Gounass for the spiritual retreat.

