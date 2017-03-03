 

25 migrants believed dead as Libya's coast guard rescues 115

2017-03-03 21:33
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - The spokesperson for the Libyan coast guard says 115 migrants have been rescued off of Libyan shores, and 25 others have gone missing as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean.

Ayoub Gassim told The Associated Press on Friday that the migrants left the Tripoli's Tajoura district at 01:00 on Friday and sent a distress call at 13:00.

The coast guard rescued 115 of the migrants, including six women, from the sinking boat.

A total of 140 migrants were on board, he said.

Gassim says the coast guard has rescued over 2000 migrants this year.

A "very high number" if compared to previous years, he added, without providing any additional details.

Read more on:    libya  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN Security Council begins Africa trip focused on Boko Haram

2017-03-03 21:33

Inside News24

 
/News
There's been progress in tackling farm murders, says Acting Police Commissioner

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 3 results 2017-03-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 