What To Read Next

Algiers - Three Algerian naval officers were killed when their helicopter crashed after striking power lines during a night patrol southwest of Algiers, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The navy rescue helicopter went down on Sunday night in Tipaza province, 70km from the capital, it said.

The aircraft "hit high-voltage electricity lines" in the Hamr el-Ain area, killing three officers as it crashed.

In February 2014, 77 people died when a military plane carrying army personnel and family members crashed between Tamanrasset in southern Algeria and the eastern city of Constantine.