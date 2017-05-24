 

8 police officers killed by separate bomb blasts in Kenya

2017-05-24 22:45
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Eight Kenyan police officers were killed when their vehicles ran over improvised bombs in two separate incidents near the border with Somalia, officials said on Wednesday.

The dead included a personal bodyguard for a local governor whose convoy was targeted.

The deaths came a day after Kenya's police chief Joseph Boinnet announced that al-Shabaab extremists based in Somalia were stepping up attacks inside the country.

He said al-Shabaab is under pressure from African Union troops supporting Somalia's government, which recently declared a new offensive against the extremist group.

In the first incident, a police vehicle heading toward the border town of Liboi was blown apart by an improvised explosive device, North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said.

Later on Wednesday, the governor of Mandera County, Ali Roba, said in a Facebook posting that five members of his security detail were killed when their vehicle was struck by a bomb. The dead included his personal bodyguard.

Two other officers were injured in the attacks.

Al-Shabaab, which has ties to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the first attack in a report by its news agency, saying it had killed at least five Kenyan police officers, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremists.

In the last two weeks, attacks by al-Shabaab in Kenya's Garissa and Mandera counties have increased after a lull. Last week, an improvised bomb killed four people in a vehicle, including a child.

Mandera County has been hardest hit in recent years by an al-Shabaab campaign to avenge Kenyan troop presence in Somalia since 2011. Kenya's troops are part of the AU force there.

Kenya has managed to stop the frequency of al-Shabaab attacks in its capital, Nairobi, and major towns, but human rights groups say the government uses methods such as extrajudicial killings that can fuel revenge attacks.

Read more on:    al qaeda  |  al shabaab  |  kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tunisia declares 'war on graft' after social unrest

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
IN CONVERSATION: Can SA reshape its politics one more time?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 