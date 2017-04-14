 

8 police officers killed by unknown gunmen in Tanzania

2017-04-14 18:48
Dar es Salaam - Officials say eight Tanzanian police officers have been ambushed and killed while returning from patrol outside the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

The attack happened  on Thursday night in an area called Jaribu.

Police chief Ernest Mangu said on Friday the identities of the assailants are unknown.

The gunmen first fired at the driver of the patrol vehicle before killing seven other officers and seizing their weapons.

President John Magufuli said in a message to the police chief that "I can't even describe how bad this is."

Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba says he has increased the number of police to hunt down gunmen who have killed dozens of police and civilians in recent months.

john magufuli  |  tanzania  |  east africa

