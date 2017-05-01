 

Advance team of UN peacekeepers arrive in South Sudan

2017-05-01 18:47
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - An advance party of peacekeepers with a bolstered mandate to use force have arrived in South Sudan, the United Nations said on Monday, the first blue helmets with a greater authority to protect civilians in the troubled East African nation.

At least 13 peacekeepers from a regional protection force mandated by the Security Council have arrived in the capital of Juba, Shantal Persaud, a spokesperson for the UN mission in South Sudan told The Associated Press.

The troops will reinforce existing engineering operations and help to prepare camp sites for the 4 000 peacekeepers expected to arrive later this year, Persaud said.

"They are not troops but rather 'enablers,'" Persaud said by email, adding that the rest of the troop contingent is expected to arrive in June or July.

South Sudan's government had earlier blocked the force from entering the country, claiming they are not needed and would violate South Sudan's sovereignty.

The 4 000 strong regional protection force adds to the more than 12 000 peacekeepers who are already in South Sudan and have struggled to protect civilians.

The extra peacekeepers were mandated by the Security Council after fighting in Juba in July last year killed hundreds of people and escalated the civil war across the country.

Separately on Monday, the top UN humanitarian official in South Sudan, Serge Tissot, demanded protection for civilians forced to flee a recent government offensive in Kodok.

Roughly 25 000 people have fled Kodok after heavy fighting in the area, according to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

Some UN supplies for civilians displaced from Kodok have been looted by opposition forces and others in recent days, Tissot said in a statement.

Late last week a UN spokesperson, Daniel Dickinson, said that peacekeepers had been blocked from accessing the fighting area near Kodok.

South Sudan has become the world's fastest growing refugee crisis due to its civil war that began in December 2013. Roughly 1.8 million people have fled the country.

Read more on:    un  |  south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two men jailed 40 years over rape, robbery of sex worker, client

2017-05-01 17:30

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Nyanga 18:47 PM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 