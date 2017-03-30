 

AFP photographer held for 24 hours in eastern Libya

2017-03-30 12:56
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tripoli - AFP's photographer in the Libyan city of Benghazi, Abdullah Doma, was released on Wednesday night after a 24-hour detention by the security services over his coverage of a public concert.

"I've just been freed," Doma said, adding that he had been questioned but had not been charged with any offence.

Security services of eastern Libya raided Doma's home on Tuesday night and told the family he was to be questioned over his photo coverage for AFP of an Earth Hour event.

Two organisers of Saturday night's event at Benghazi university, where young men and women gathered for a concert, were detained at the same time as Doma but released on Wednesday morning.

Awqaf religious authorities linked to the authorities in the east had condemned the marking of Earth Hour in Benghazi as "offensive" to Islam because it went against the segregation of the sexes.

AFP management had expressed concern over Doma's arrest and called on authorities in Benghazi to release the photographer immediately and without charge.

Contacted by AFP, sources with the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, which controls eastern Libya, said the military was not involved in the arrest.

Millions of people from a record 187 countries and territories took part this year in the annual bid to highlight global warming, according to the conservation group WWF.

Benghazi is controlled by Haftar's military authorities which contest the legitimacy of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord which is based in the capital Tripoli.

Read more on:    afp  |  libya  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ethiopia extends state of emergency by 4 months

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 