 

After TB Joshua, another Nigerian cleric 'warns' President Buhari

2017-01-02 13:31
Muhammadu Buhari. (File: AFP)

Muhammadu Buhari. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Abuja – A Nigerian priest has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the challenges facing the west African country, saying "many Nigerians are suffering", a report said over the weekend.

According to Premium Times, the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State priest Ejike Mbaka said this during his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017 on Saturday. 

Mbaka said that although the president was trying on corruption and security, most "Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes".

The famous priest, who supported Buhari during his presidential campaign in 2015, further advised the president to appoint experts who would help him revive the economy.

He also demanded that the president avail himself more to religious leaders.

"We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him," Mbaka was quoted as saying.

Mbaka's utterances came just a few days after the west African country's controversial pastor, TB Joshua released a rather "alarming" prophecy about Buhari and the country's economy. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Joshua said: President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira - which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure from above which he will not be able to resist." 

Watch the video here

Reports indicated that the Nigerian economy was currently suffering as crude production, which provided 70% of government revenues, had been hit by militant attacks that have blown up many pipelines.


Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man jailed 3 years for 'stealing to buy Christmas groceries'

2017-01-02 11:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Fish Hoek 12:51 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 