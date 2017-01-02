After TB Joshua, another Nigerian cleric 'warns' President Buhari

Abuja – A Nigerian priest has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the challenges facing the west African country, saying "many Nigerians are suffering", a report said over the weekend.

According to Premium Times, the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State priest Ejike Mbaka said this during his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017 on Saturday.

Mbaka said that although the president was trying on corruption and security, most "Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes".



The famous priest, who supported Buhari during his presidential campaign in 2015, further advised the president to appoint experts who would help him revive the economy.

He also demanded that the president avail himself more to religious leaders.

"We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him," Mbaka was quoted as saying.

Mbaka's utterances came just a few days after the west African country's controversial pastor, TB Joshua released a rather "alarming" prophecy about Buhari and the country's economy.

In a video posted to YouTube, Joshua said: President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira - which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure from above which he will not be able to resist."

Reports indicated that the Nigerian economy was currently suffering as crude production, which provided 70% of government revenues, had been hit by militant attacks that have blown up many pipelines.





