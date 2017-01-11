 

Al-Shabaab kills teenage boy, man over homosexuality

2017-01-11 08:13
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hargesia - The al-Shabaab extremist group announced on Tuesday it has killed a teenage boy and a young man for engaging in sexual conduct. This is the first known time that al-Shabaab has carried out what it calls executions over homosexuality.

The Somalia-based extremist group announced the killings via its Andalus radio, saying they were carried out in a public square in Buale, a town in Middle Jubba region.

The group said it killed 20-year-old Isaq Abshirow and 15-year-old Abdirizak Sheikh Ali after they were arrested by al-Shabaab's Islamic police and convicted by a court run by the extremists.

Speaking at the site of the killings, the group's self-proclaimed judge called the sexual acts "immoral and reprehensible," the Andalus announcement said.

Also killed was Said Mohamed Ali, accused of spying for the Ethiopian army, the group said.

Al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda's East African affiliate, has been fighting for years to impose a strict version of Islam in this Horn of Africa nation. Despite losing territory in recent years, the group continues to carry out lethal attacks in many parts of the country, especially Mogadishu.

Read more on:    al-shabaab  |  somalia  |  east africa  |  gay rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Senegal to extradite Guinean soldier wanted over massacre

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
Barack Obama: "You made me a better president"

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 