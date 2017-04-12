 

Al-Shabaab vows 'doubled response' to US move in Somalia

2017-04-12 14:51
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mogadishu - The Somalia-based al-Shabaab claims that its escalation of deadly attacks is in "doubled response" to President Donald Trump's approval of expanded US military efforts against it, an organization that monitors extremist groups says.

Al-Shabaab's statements come after Somalia's new military chief survived a suicide car bomb attack on Sunday following his swearing-in with a mandate to launch a new offensive against the Islamic extremists.

Thirteen people were killed. A day later, a suicide bombing at a military academy in the capital, Mogadishu, killed at least five soldiers.

Al-Shabaab's Shahada News Agency posted the group's statement on social media on Monday, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

The attacks also are in response to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's declaration last week of the new offensive against the extremists, al-Shabaab said.

The Somali-American president has declared the long-chaotic country a war zone.

Mohamed's election in February and Trump's taking power in January have brought the new military efforts against al-Shabaab, which was chased out of Mogadishu several years ago by national and African Union multinational forces but still controls some rural areas.

It continues to carry out deadly attacks in the capital, targeting hotels, military facilities and the presidential palace.

With Trump's approval, the US military now can pursue more aggressive airstrikes against al-Shabaab, and parts of southern Somalia will be considered areas of active hostilities. US special operations forces can move closer to the fight while increasing assistance to Somali forces.

Al-Shabaab has denounced Somalia's new leader as an "apostate" and vowed to further destabilize the country. Al-Shabaab was kicked out of Mogadishu under Mohamed's brief term as prime minister in 2010-2011.

Mohamed has vowed to make security a priority in Somalia, where the fragile central government is trying to extend its control beyond selected areas including the capital.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  donal trump  |  mohamed abdullahi mohamed  |  us  |  somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

How learning empathy can help build better community projects in Africa

2017-04-12 14:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The only job Zuma does better is look after cattle - Malema

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 11 results 2017-04-11 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 