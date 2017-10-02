 

Algeria eyes return to controversial shale gas exploration

2017-10-02 20:32
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Algiers - Algerian authorities have called on state-owned oil giant Sonatrach to restart shale gas exploration work suspended after protests by locals in the Sahara desert, state media reported.

Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia "encouraged" the management of the government-owned firm "to invest in the shale gas sector" during a visit to a refinery Sunday, national television said.

"It is time for Sonatrach to use all its energy in the service of business and the country," Ouyahia said.

"This is not adventurism, but an option aimed at guaranteeing the future in terms of energy," he said.

Angry demonstrations rocked Algeria's central desert town of In Salah in 2015 as anti-fracking protesters took to the streets after Sonatrach said it had successfully completed its first pilot drilling.

Sonatrach had announced plans to invest at least $70bn over two decades to produce some 20 billion cubic metres of shale gas per year from 200 drill sites.

In order to extract shale gas, a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals is blasted deep underground to release hydrocarbons trapped between layers of rock.

Environmentalists argue that the process - known as fracking, or hydraulic fracturing technology - may contaminate ground water and even cause small earthquakes.

Algeria has been hoping its vast shale gas reserves - estimated to be the fourth biggest in the world - can make up for a drop in income caused by the slump in global energy prices.

Revenues from energy sales from Algeria - a key gas supplier to Europe - have fallen by over half since the slump, with $31bn expected in 2017.

Read more on:    algeria  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt says police killed 3 suspected militants in Cairo

2017-10-02 19:33

Inside News24

 
/Sport
This Bok team is comfortable with ball in hand - Coetzee
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 