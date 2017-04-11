Algeria goalie found guilty of 'aggression' against policeman

Algiers - The goalkeeper of Algeria's first division club MC Alger, Faouzi Chaouchi, was on Tuesday sentenced to a suspended six-month prison term for an attack on a policeman, a report said.



Chaouchi, 32, a former keeper of the national team, was charged with "aggression" against a policeman who was searching players at a match in Algiers a few days ago.



Private television station Echorouk reported that the court in the Bir Mourad Rais district of Algiers also ordered the player to pay a fine of about $450.

Chaouchi denied having attacked the policeman, saying he had only "shoved" him after refusing to be subjected to a body search on entering the stadium.

The player turned into a national hero for his saves during a play-off victory against Egypt that sent Algeria to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

But he has since faced a string of sanctions imposed by the Algerian football federation for indiscipline.