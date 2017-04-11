 

Algeria goalie found guilty of 'aggression' against policeman

2017-04-11 22:51
Algeria's goalkeeper Chaouchi Faouzi. (Christof Stache, AFP)

Algeria's goalkeeper Chaouchi Faouzi. (Christof Stache, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Algiers - The goalkeeper of Algeria's first division club MC Alger, Faouzi Chaouchi, was on Tuesday sentenced to a suspended six-month prison term for an attack on a policeman, a report said.

Chaouchi, 32, a former keeper of the national team, was charged with "aggression" against a policeman who was searching players at a match in Algiers a few days ago.

Private television station Echorouk reported that the court in the Bir Mourad Rais district of Algiers also ordered the player to pay a fine of about $450.

Chaouchi denied having attacked the policeman, saying he had only "shoved" him after refusing to be subjected to a body search on entering the stadium.

The player turned into a national hero for his saves during a play-off victory against Egypt that sent Algeria to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

But he has since faced a string of sanctions imposed by the Algerian football federation for indiscipline.

Read more on:    mc alger  |  faouzi chaouchi  |  algeria  |  crime  |  soccer

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zambia's main opposition leader charged with treason

2017-04-11 22:14

Inside News24

 
/News
Hani's daughter: The moment I realised daddy is never coming home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Worcester 19:20 PM
Road name: R60

Brackenfell 18:03 PM
Road name: Brackenfell Boulevard

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 11 results 2017-04-11 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 