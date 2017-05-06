 

Algeria Islamists allege fraud in parliamentary polls

2017-05-06 20:01
Algerian Interior and Territorial Collectivities Minister Noureddine Bedoui announces the results of the country's legislative elections in Algiers. (AFP)

Algerian Interior and Territorial Collectivities Minister Noureddine Bedoui announces the results of the country's legislative elections in Algiers. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Algiers - Algeria's main Islamist coalition, which came third in this week's legislative elections, on Saturday accused the ruling coalition of ballot box stuffing, threatening and committing violence against its supporters.

Abderrazak Makri, who heads the Movement for the Society of Peace (MSP), said his party and its ally the Front for Change would have won if there had not been any fraud.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's National Liberation Front (FLN) and its ally the Rally for National Democracy (RND) won a clear majority in Thursday's elections.

"The administration allowed the thugs of the FLN and the RND to stuff ballot boxes and commit violence without it intervening," said Makri, whose party has links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Islamist leader, whose coalition won 33 of the national assembly's 462 seats, said official complaints would be filed with the country's constitutional council.

Islamist parties won 67 seats in the polls, up from a total of 60 in the 2012 elections.

Makri said 70% of polling stations did not have any observers due to a misinterpretation of the electoral law.

According to the Islamist leader, in several areas, the vote count of which the MSP obtained a copy does not coincide with the final vote count that was announced.

Makri said abstention in the country would diminish considerably when elections become clean, after a turnout of 37% in Thursday's vote.

He said there were "more than two million blank ballot papers" out of eight million who cast their vote.

But Makri said he would not encourage Islamist lawmakers to resign from parliament, and instead press for change within public institutions.

Thursday's vote was marred by voter disillusionment over what many see as broken government promises and a political system tainted by corruption.

Read more on:    algeria  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Young, hip Zimbabweans flock to rejuvenated arts fest

2017-05-06 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 