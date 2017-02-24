 

Angola decriminalises abortion in some cases

2017-02-24 21:03

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Luanda - Angola's parliament has approved changes to a colonial-era law and decriminalised abortion in some cases, including for victims of rape.

Under the changes, abortions may be carried out before the sixth month of pregnancy in cases where the mother's life is in danger or if the pregnancy is a result of rape.

But abortion per se remains illegal and can fetch up to three years in jail for the woman and four years for the practitioner.

"Abortion is forbidden, it is a crime in Angola," Justice Minister Rui Mangueira told reporters on Thursday.

But in cases where "the ban has been lifted ... in cases where the life of the mother is in danger."

Angola, a former Portuguese country, is predominantly Christian.

Read more on:    angola  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boko Haram leader killed spokesperson over 'leadership plot'

2017-02-24 19:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 