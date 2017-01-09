 

Angola records first Zika cases

2017-01-09 22:15
(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Luanda - Angolan health officials said on Monday they had recorded the country's first two cases of the Zika virus, a French tourist and a resident in the capital Luanda.

The World Health Organization in November announced that the Zika virus no longer posed a global public health emergency after an outbreak centred on Brazil erupted in 2015.

The French tourist left Angola after being diagnosed with Zika two months ago, said Eusebio Manuel, head of the department of hygiene, without further details.

"The second case concerns an Angolan patient who lives in Luanda and was diagnosed last week," he said, adding that the patient was still hospitalised.

Zika causes only mild symptoms in most people, but pregnant women with the virus risk giving birth to babies with microcephaly - a deformation that leads to abnormally small brains and heads.

In the outbreak that began in mid-2015, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with Zika, mainly in Brazil, and more than 1 600 babies have been born with microcephaly, according to the WHO.

Read more on:    angola  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 criminals rescued from mob justice after 'impersonating' cops

2017-01-09 21:14

Inside News24

 
/News
ANC succession debate: Ramaphosa vs Dlamini-Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 