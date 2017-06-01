 

Apartment block in Egypt tilts across street

2017-06-01 20:56
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - A 13-storey building in Egypt's second city Alexandria tilted across a street into another apartment block on Thursday, forcing police to evacuate it and nearby structures.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The municipality cut electricity and gas supplies to the residential building that was being propped by its neighbour.

The military has now been called in to demolish it.

Such incidents are relatively frequent in Egypt where building regulations are often flouted and additional floors added without planning permission.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lack of aid funds fuelling C Africa crisis: UN

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 