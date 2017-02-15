At least 14 students hospitalised, 48 held in clashes with police

Kumasi - At least 14 students at the Kumasi Technical Institute in the Ashanti Regionn in Ghana were reportedly hospitalised, while 48 others were arrested following clashes with police on Tuesday evening.

According to Ghana web, the students clashed with the police on their way back from an inter-school sports competition in which they had come 4th.

As part of their celebrations, the students barricaded roads, forcing the police to intervene and "restore order". The students, however, allegedly failed to heed the call to disperse.

The situation reportedly got out of control when some students started pelting the police with stones and burning car tyres on the streets. This resulted in the police using teargas to disperse them.

School authorities said even when the students fled the scene, police chased them to the school premises and into their student houses to affect the arrests.

According to Joy online.com, police spokesperson Mohammed Tanko , said that at least five police officers sustained injuries.

He further said that about three police vehicles were smashed by the students.



