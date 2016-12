Goma - At least 22 civilians were killed in a massacre in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive North Kivu province over the weekend, an official said on Sunday.

The bloodshed happened in Eringeti, a town 55km north of the regional hub Beni, a city plagued by a wave of massacres that have claimed more than 700 civilian lives according to regional official Amisi Kalonda, who blamed the latest violence on Ugandan rebels.