 

At least 57 al-Shabaab extremists killed in Somalia assault

2017-03-02 21:30
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi -  At least 57 members of the al-Shabaab extremist group were killed on Thursday as African Union and Somali forces attacked one of its camps, the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia announced.

It was one of the deadliest assaults on the al-Qaeda-linked group by the joint forces.

The multinational force said on Twitter that vehicles and equipment were destroyed in the morning assault on the al-Shabaab camp outside Afmadhow and "a large cache of weapons" was captured.

The statement said helicopter gunships supported the attack.

A separate statement by Kenya's defense ministry said an unknown number of extremists were injured.

There was no immediate word of casualties among the AU or Somali forces.

Al-Shabaab has lost ground in Somalia in recent years under pressure from such assaults but continues to carry out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

The group has responded angrily to the election last month of new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, during whose brief term as prime minister the group was expelled from Mogadishu.

Mohamed has vowed to make security a priority in the fragile Horn of Africa nation, which is trying to set up its first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.

But the expected withdrawal of the AU force, which numbers more than 20 000, by the end of 2020 has caused concern, as the burden of fighting al-Shabaab would fall on national forces that observers say are not yet ready.

The United States military is pursuing a larger role in Somalia, where it already carries out drone strikes and has special forces advising local troops. The deadliest assault on al-Shabaab so far was in March 2016, when a US airstrike struck a training camp, killing more than 150 fighters.


Read more on:    al shabaab  |  somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gambia's Barrow visits 'new ally' Senegal

2017-03-02 21:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Frantic dig to release those trapped under Maxeke collapsed roof

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 