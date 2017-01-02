 

At least 6 hacked to death in fresh 'rebel' attacks in DRC

2017-01-02 21:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kinshasa - At least six people were hacked to death in troubled northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in two attacks last week, blamed on Ugandan rebels, a regional official told AFP on Monday.

The government and the UN mission in the central African country Monusco have accused the shadowy rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), dominated by hardline Ugandan Muslims, of carrying out a two-year bloodbath in the region.

"There have been attacks blamed on suspected ADF members near the border with Nord Kivu (province), which left at least six people dead in Irumu territory," the vice governor of Ituri province, Pacifique Keta, said.

Keta added that the death toll was provisional and security had been beefed up.

Separately, Gill Gotabo, a civil society leader in Ituri, reported that 14 people were killed in the attacks, which took place in the villages of Saboko and Bialee.

Irumu territory in Ituri province is near Beni in neighbouring Nord Kivu province - the main target of attacks where the ADF are alleged to have massacred around 700 people, many of them hacked to death.

The ADF has not claimed any of the Beni massacres. Experts on DRC have not found any link between the group and the global jihadist underground.

Others have alleged that government agents have had a role in the killing - claims Kinshasa rejects.

A report by experts in March said members of the Congolese army, former rebels from the RCD-K/ML group - who held the area during the 1998-2003 Second DRC War - and local militias were all involved in the mass killings.

In explaining the violence, some experts have cited struggles for control of trafficking in various industries like timber, agricultural produce or minerals in a region with extremely rich potential.

Read more on:    monusco  |  uganda  |  dcr  |  central africa  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt judge hangs self amid graft scandal

2017-01-02 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 20:38 PM
Road name: TEST CRICKET

Cape Town 08:21 AM
Road name: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Event

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 