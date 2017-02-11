At least one dead, 20 missing after boat sinks on Mozambique river

Maputo - At least one person died and 20 others were reported missing after a makeshift boat sank on a river in northern Mozambique on Saturday, national media said.

Another four people safely survived the sinking of the boat which plies the Chipaca river from Quelimane, the capital of the Zambezia province, Radio Mozambique reported.

The one known fatality was a woman who died at a medical facility in a village near Quelimane.

According to a survivor interviewed by the Mozambican newspaper O Pais, the boat hit a bridge early Saturday morning before capsizing.

Such accidents are not rare in the southern African nation where river vessels are dilapidated and overcrowded.