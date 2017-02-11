 

At least one dead, 20 missing after boat sinks on Mozambique river

2017-02-11 22:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Maputo - At least one person died and 20 others were reported missing after a makeshift boat sank on a river in northern Mozambique on Saturday, national media said.

Another four people safely survived the sinking of the boat which plies the Chipaca river from Quelimane, the capital of the Zambezia province, Radio Mozambique reported.

The one known fatality was a woman who died at a medical facility in a village near Quelimane.

According to a survivor interviewed by the Mozambican newspaper O Pais, the boat hit a bridge early Saturday morning before capsizing.

Such accidents are not rare in the southern African nation where river vessels are dilapidated and overcrowded.

Read more on:    mozambique  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Minister says 'addicted to Nigerian African movies', watches till 'wee hours of morning'

2017-02-11 20:01

Inside News24

 
/News
Amor: Joost fought until the end for his children

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 14:45 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 10:08 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 11 2017-02-11 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 