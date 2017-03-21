Attack in central Nigeria kills at least 17, official says

Warri - A Nigerian official says at least 17 people have been killed in an attack on a community in Benue state in the central part of the country.

A special adviser to the governor, Tahav Agerzua, confirmed the death toll on Tuesday in Monday evening's attack on Zaki Biam by unidentified gunmen.

The assault comes barely a week after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed over 10 people in the Buruku area of Benue state, which led Governor Samuel Ortom to order the herdsmen to leave the state within 72 hours.

State police confirm Monday's attack and say security has been increased in the area.

More than 300 people have been killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and Benue communities in the past two years. Such fights over land are common in Nigeria.