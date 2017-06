Attack under way at tourist camp in Mali capital

Bamako - A tourist camp popular with Westerners in the Malian capital was under attack on Sunday, according to witnesses and an AFP journalist.

Malian troops and soldiers from France's Bakhane counter-terrorist force headed to the site on the edge of Bamako, where nearby residents reported hearing shots fired while smoke billowed into the air.

There was no information immediately available on any casualties.