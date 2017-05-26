 

Attempt to broker South Sudan political agreement fails

2017-05-26 19:36
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - South Sudan's government and opposition groups have failed to reach a political agreement mediated by Uganda's president in the latest setback to efforts to end the country's civil war.

The text of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press is aimed at unifying the fractured political landscape. But no rebel group that has taken up arms against South Sudan's government signed.

An opposition spokesperson, Mabior Garang, dismissed the effort as "political machinations."

Uganda has said it is near the breaking point after taking in several hundred thousand fleeing South Sudanese in recent months. It has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir earlier this week announced another unilateral cease-fire, but reports of fighting have continued.

The civil war has killed tens of thousands since December 2013.

Read more on:    south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tunisia opens trial over 2015 beach massacre

2017-05-26 19:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 