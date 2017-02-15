AU 'far from its vision, lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos to drive it'

Cape
Town - The African Union lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos and Bouteflikas to drive
it, analyst Sibusiso Nkomo from the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
has said.
“The
AU is far from its vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa that
is a dynamic force in the global arena,” he said at an event on the AU’s agenda
for the next 15 years, organised by the institute. The event followed last
month’s AU summit in Addis Ababa, where Chad foreign minister Moussa Faki
Mahamat was elected AU Commission chairperson.
“What
happened to its founding fathers’ cause of pushing for an African Renaissance?
Where is the new team of (former presidents Thabo) Mbeki (of South Africa),
(Nigeria’s Olusegun) Obasanjo and (Algeria’s Abdelaziz) Bouteflika?
“The
AU lacks a strong core team of drivers who know what they are doing, who
believe in democracy and open borders for trade and travel, and get the engine
moving,” Nkomo said.
“The
solution lies in smaller blocs who have more in common, and who can achieve
their goals more easily. I believe the AU is actually a dud and should close
shop, or we can keep it open and pretend that we’re not at cross purposes in
that esteemed continental talk shop.”
Democracy and strong institutions
Nkomo
said regions had done good work, such as the free trade and movement achieved
in the Economic Community of West African States, a common driver’s licence in
the Southern African Development Community and a common visa in the East
African Community, but these things would not be as successful on a continental
level. “There are too many diversions and realpolitik that come in the way,” he
said.
Nkomo
said in the AU there are many “clubs”, as states united around common interests
such as the election of chairpersons.
He
said some of the biggest economies on the continent, like Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria
and South Africa could club together and become an economic bloc on the
continent, but these countries didn’t always work together and might feel they
needed to include a francophone country.
Nkomo
made a tongue in the cheek suggestion that the AU should exist as a tourism and
cultural organisation “then maybe the authoritarians who are in the majority of
the AU will have something to do, since they don’t want to promote democracy
and strong institutions that work for ordinary Africans. Maybe we can leave
that work to the nine democratic and free (African) countries (as classified by
Freedom House)”, he said.
“Why
are all these countries that are in a club moving so slowly (on trade and
development)? A heard of elephants during a drought move much faster than the
AU,” he said.
ANC MP and head of parliament’s portfolio committee on
international relations, Siphosezwe Masango, said although the AU had achieved
many successes, it still faced challenges such as corruption, poor infrastructure,
low internal trade, illicit financial outflows and conflicts.