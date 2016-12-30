 

Bizarre! Woman 'gives birth' to two stones

2016-12-30 16:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lilongwe - A 23-year-old woman in Malawi's Salima district reportedly "shocked" hospital staff after she claimed that she had given birth to two stones.

According to Nyasa Times, Kamboni Health Centre staff said that Lenia Phiri came to the health facility on December 20 with two stones wrapped in a piece of cloth, claiming that she had given birth to the stones on her way to the hospital.

The health personnel at the centre said after examination, Phiri seemed to have had a 12 week pregnancy.

Kasungu District Health Officer Dr Irene Kamwaza, however, ruled out the woman's claims, saying that there were no traces of blood on the stones.

"We have examined the stones, they do not have traces of blood, we have examined everything, it is all suspicious," Kamwaza was quoted as saying.

However, according to Malawi 24, the two stones that Phiri claimed to have given birth to, had an "improperly" written note on them.

The report said that Phiri was accompanied by her mother who said that she gave birth to the stones after she complained of labour pains. 

Some locals believed this was an act of witchcraft.

In 2009 a 20-year-old Mulanje woman identified as Agnes Msolo delivered a 300g stone at Mulanje District Hospital, the report said. 


Read more on:    malawi  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Escaping desperation, a dissident tongue and the next world cup

3 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mossel Bay 13:50 PM
Road name: N2

Onrus 13:49 PM
Road name: R34 Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 