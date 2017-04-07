 

Boko Haram kills four Nigerian soldiers after deadly raid on farmers

2017-04-07 20:46
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Maiduguri - Boko Haram jihadists have killed four soldiers in an ambush in northeast Nigeria, where they torched an army base a day after killing seven civilians, a soldier and witnesses said.

"Our men came under attack near Gubdori village yesterday," the soldier told AFP, asking not to be named.

"We lost four men in the ambush. Five were injured and four are still missing."

The Islamists opened fire on an army convoy heading to the small town of Gulumba in Borno state, he added.

Military reinforcements came from the town and the attackers "were forced to withdraw after suffering heavy casualties".

The assailants came from the Boko Haram faction headed by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, son of the sect's founder Mohammed Yusuf, the soldier added, in an account confirmed by two vigilantes.

Barnawi was appointed last year by the Islamic State group to replace veteran Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

Jihadists also attacked the military base in Wajirko village, 150km from Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, forcing the soldiers to flee.

"The gunmen arrived in pickups and engaged soldiers in the base just outside the village in a heavy shootout," Wajirko resident Bukar Maduye told AFP.

"The soldiers were outgunned and forced to withdraw from the base and allowed the gunmen, who were from Mamman Nur faction, to take over the base which they looted and set on fire," he said, adding that villagers were not attacked.

Barnawi's right-hand man Mamman Nur, the alleged mastermind of a 2011 bombing of a UN building in Nigeria's capital Abuja, is believed by many to be the real leader of the faction.

A vigilante assisting the military in its fight against Boko Haram confirmed the incident, adding that the soldiers had moved to a military base 40km away.

"There were no reports of casualties from either side but the (military) base was completely burnt by the Boko Haram terrorists and the soldiers fled," Mustapha Karimbe said.

In a previous attack, scores of Boko Haram fighters rode on motorcycles on Wednesday into Abbati, a farming community outside Maiduguri, where they killed seven men and stole 360 livestock.

"They slaughtered the two men they had forced to lead them to the community and shot dead the five owners of the cattle herds who had confronted them with bows and arrows," said vigilante Babakura Kolo.

Barnawi and Mamman Nur have previously promised residents in areas under their control they would not be harmed as long as they did not cooperate with Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram.

But in recent weeks the Islamist fighters have intensified raids in areas near Lake Chad, stealing food from residents.

They have also killed several civilians they accused of cooperating with the military.

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA denies breaking rules by not arresting Sudan's Bashir

2017-04-07 19:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 