 

Bomb in Egypt Nile Delta city wounds 13 police, 3 civilians

2017-04-01 21:24
(iStock)

Cairo - Egypt's Interior Ministry says 16 people, including 13 policemen, have been injured in a bomb blast near a police training facility in the Nile Delta north of Cairo.

The ministry says Saturday's bomb was hidden in an abandoned motorbike and that all the injured were hospitalised.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in the city of Tanta, but the attack bore the hallmarks of several shadowy groups authorities say are linked to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The Brotherhood's Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected leader, was ousted in 2013 by then defense minister Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who was elected president a year later.

Egypt faces an increasingly emboldened insurgency by Islamic militants led by an affiliate of the Islamic State group in northern Sinai.

New jihadist alliance claims border attack in Mali

2017-04-01 21:24

Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

