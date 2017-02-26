Boy, 17, killed by crocodile while bathing in a river

Blantyre – A teenage boy died in Malawi after being attacked by a crocodile while taking a bath at the Shire River in Mangochi, a report says.

According to Nyasa Times, police identified the boy as Gift Mwandidi, 17, adding that the incident happened on Wednesday February 22.

"The deceased went for bathing at Kazembe fishing dock on the shores of Shire River. Whilst there, he was attacked by a crocodile which carried him into deep waters," the police said, adding that fishermen who were around rescued the man from the marauding crocodile using canoes.

"Sensing danger, the crocodile ran away to safety leaving the deceased unconscious with severe multiple injuries on both ribs and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

Meanwhile, around the same time last year, a mentally challenged boy was brutally killed by a crocodile in the southern African country’s northern region.

According to Malawi 24, Clifford Phiri, 18, met his fate at Lufupa River which was said to be a breeding ground for crocodiles.