 

Boy, 17, killed by crocodile while bathing in a river

2017-02-26 14:42
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Blantyre – A teenage boy died in Malawi after being attacked by a crocodile while taking a bath at the Shire River in Mangochi, a report says.

According to Nyasa Times, police identified the boy as Gift Mwandidi, 17, adding that the incident happened on Wednesday February 22.

"The deceased went for bathing at Kazembe fishing dock on the shores of Shire River. Whilst there, he was attacked by a crocodile which carried him into deep waters," the police said, adding that fishermen who were around rescued the man from the marauding crocodile using canoes.

"Sensing danger, the crocodile ran away to safety leaving the deceased unconscious with severe multiple injuries on both ribs and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival." 

Meanwhile, around the same time last year, a mentally challenged boy was brutally killed by a crocodile in the southern African country’s northern region.

According to Malawi 24, Clifford Phiri, 18, met his fate at Lufupa River which was said to be a breeding ground for crocodiles.

Read more on:    malawi  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 