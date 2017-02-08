BREAKING: Fresh gunfire in army barracks town in I Coast

Abidjan - Ivory Coast special forces troops fired in the air in the army barracks town of Adiake on Wednesday after weeks of trouble with mutinous soldiers over pay, residents said.



"The shooting has started again. Today, it's market day, and they (the troops) told the women to return to their houses. Everyone is terrified, and holed up in their homes," a resident of Adiake told AFP by phone.

The elite troops appeared to be angling for a deal with the government along the lines of one struck with mutinous soldiers in January that offered some of them large one-off lump sum payments.

Tuesday's trouble in Adiake, located to the east of the commercial capital Abidjan, was the first protest action by the special forces who are in charge of the president's security.

Earlier protests were by soldiers and members of the security forces.

Adiake is home to a maritime base that trains marine commandos and provides coastal surveillance in an area that shares a border with Ghana.

The special forces also have a base in the area.

The elite army troops were on the front line of the fighting on March 13, 2016, when jihadist forces attacked the resort of Grand Bassam east of Abidjan, leaving 19 people dead.

They are also tasked with ensuring the security of President Alassane Ouattara.

A defence ministry official said the government will make a statement later Wednesday on the unrest.