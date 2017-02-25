 

British FM Johnson talks trade with Egypt's Sisi

2017-02-25 21:28
Boris Johnson (File: AFP)

Boris Johnson (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he looked forward to boosting trade with Egypt in a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Saturday, the presidency said.

It is Johnson's first visit as foreign secretary to Egypt, where UK company investments reached $30bn in 2016, according to Britain's Foreign Office.

The visit came as Egypt pushes for a resumption of British flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, which were suspended following a jihadist bombing that killed 224 holidaymakers on board a Russian airliner departing the resort.

"The two sides emphasised they would continue working on resuming flights from British airports to Sharm el-Sheikh," the presidency said in a statement.

Russia had suspended all flights to Egypt after the October 2015 bombing claimed by the Islamic State group.

In the meeting Johnson said his country "looked forward to boosting economic and trade cooperation with Egypt," the statement said.

Earlier in February, the UK prime minister's trade envoy Sir Jeffrey Donaldson visited Egypt with an economic delegation.

Read more on:    abdel fattah al sisi  |  boris john­son  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bantus, Pygmies sign peace deal in DRC

2017-02-25 21:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 