British man acquitted of murder in death of Kenyan lover

Nairobi - A Kenyan court has acquitted a British national charged with the murder of his Kenyan girlfriend.

Justice Hedwig Ong'udi said on Thursday the prosecution had failed to prove the charges and freed 43-year-old Carl Gary Singleton.

The 22-year-old Peris Agumbi died from diabetes-related complications soon after she reported to police that Singleton had assaulted her in November 2014.

The prosecution attempted to show that Singleton was responsible for her death by denying her medicine after the alleged assault by flushing it down the toilet.

The two met on Facebook two years before her death, and Singleton flew to Kenya to spend time with her.