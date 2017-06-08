 

British man acquitted of murder in death of Kenyan lover

2017-06-08 19:56
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi -  A Kenyan court has acquitted a British national charged with the murder of his Kenyan girlfriend.

Justice Hedwig Ong'udi said on Thursday the prosecution had failed to prove the charges and freed 43-year-old Carl Gary Singleton.

The 22-year-old Peris Agumbi died from diabetes-related complications soon after she reported to police that Singleton had assaulted her in November 2014.

The prosecution attempted to show that Singleton was responsible for her death by denying her medicine after the alleged assault by flushing it down the toilet.

The two met on Facebook two years before her death, and Singleton flew to Kenya to spend time with her.

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rhino kills conservationist in Rwanda

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
#KnysnaFire: Zille thanks those at the frontline
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:11 PM
Road name: Main Road

Philippi 19:11 PM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 