 

Briton, 72, found 'lying naked' and dead at his home in Kenya

2017-01-10 08:09
(iStock)

(iStock)

Nairobi - A former British soldier, 72, was reportedly found dead on Sunday at his home in Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay in Kenya. 

According to The Star, the ex-military man had been identified as James Wilfred.

Police found him lying naked on a bed, after they were informed by locals, who claimed the house was deserted.

Police also discovered an unknown drug stash next to Wilfred's body.

"We've taken samples for examination to ascertain the cause of death. We also want to find out if he died as a result of an overdose," police said.

This came amid reports that a German tourist had died while swimming on an Indian Ocean beach in Kilifi County in the east African country.

According to Daily Nation the body of Anderseck Gunter, 66, was found floating about 500 metres from Kilifi Bay Beach Resort by fishermen on Sunday morning.

Gunter had stayed at Mada hotels for at least a week and gone to his routine swimming at the ocean when he met his untimely death.  

The tourist had left his slippers and towel on the beach bar as he dashed to the ocean for the swim.

That was the last time he was seen alive, the hotels general manager Peter Njoroge was quoted as saying, adding that it was still unclear how he died since he was alone.

kenya  |  uk  |  east africa

