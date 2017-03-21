 

Buhari slam Nigeria market place attack after gunmen kill 17 people

2017-03-21 19:37
President Muhammadu Buhari. (File: AFP)

President Muhammadu Buhari. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kano - Gunmen killed 17 people, mostly women and children, after invading a farming community in central Nigeria, police said on Tuesday, the latest violence linked to grazing rights disputes.

The attack in Benue State occurred on Monday, state police spokesperson Moses Yamu told AFP, saying attackers on motorcycles and in a car opened fire on a market and set buildings on fire.

"There was indeed an attack yesterday afternoon on a market in Zaki Biyam by unknown persons. Seventeen people were killed and 11 injured by the gunmen," Yamu said.

"We have not made any arrests and we are yet to find out the motive for the attack. We have been given some names of people suspected of involvement in the attack and we are on their trail."

An investigation is under way.

Local media said between 30 and 50 people were killed in the attack in a region wracked by a long-running conflict between nomadic Fulani herders and local farmers over grazing rights.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the "loss of lives" in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The President condemns the wicked attack and directs security agencies to begin immediate investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book," his office said.

In July last year, state officials said scores of villagers were killed in Benue following weeks of clashes. Local television channels put the toll at 81.

In February 2016, hundreds of people were said to have been killed and about 1 000 homes destroyed in the Agatu area of the state in a wave of attacks blamed on the Fulani.

Buhari, a northern Muslim, has proposed the creation of grazing land to prevent further clashes in a country that is battling an eight-year Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ghana shuts tourist site where 20 died in freak tree accident

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 