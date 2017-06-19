 

Burkina Faso Sankara family lawyer: DNA tests inconclusive

2017-06-19 21:35

(iStock)

Ouagadougou -  A lawyer for the family of Burkina Faso's slain president's says DNA tests done in Spain were inconclusive on whether remains found in a grave were those of Thomas Sankara.

Stanislas Benewinde Sankara, who is not related to the former president and revolutionary leader, said on Monday they would rely on ballistic and autopsy reports that earlier concluded the remains exhumed in May 2015 were Sankara's.

Sankara and 12 of his supporters were killed during a bloody 1987 coup that brought Blaise Compaore to power.

An investigation into Sankara's death was reopened after a popular uprising forced Compaore from office in October 2014 after 27 years. Seven former presidential guards are charged and jailed.

There is an international arrest warrant out for Compaore, who has denied involvement and now lives in exile in Ivory Coast.

Public Protector to oppose Zuma's State Capture review
