 

Burkina Faso to invest $700m to fight extremism

2017-06-23 15:33

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ouagadougou -  Burkina Faso's government has announced it will invest more than $700m over four years to eradicate poverty in the Sahel and northern region of the West African country to prevent youth from joining jihadi groups.

The government said on Thursday that the money would be used to build basic services, improve the resilience of the mostly nomadic population in the rural and arid lands, and to increase security.

Francois Paul Ramde, head of local development organisation Brotherhood Union of Christians of Dori, said water for people and cattle would be vital.

Landlocked Burkina Faso's remote northern Sahel region is now home to Islamic preacher Ibrahim Malam Dicko, who has claimed recent deadly attacks against troops and civilians.

His association, Ansarul Islam, is now considered a terrorist group by Burkina Faso's government.

Read more on:    burkina faso  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two dads. Three babies. And one donkey saving the environment

8 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: How Andries Coetzee gets his mind right before matchday
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 