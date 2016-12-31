 

Burundi says will pull 5 500 troops from Somalia over money

2016-12-31 17:00
Pierre Nkurunziza. (File: AFP)

Pierre Nkurunziza. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bujumbura - Burundi's president has threatened to pull out almost 5 500 troops contributing to African Union forces in Somalia over unpaid allowances.

Pierre Nkurunziza said on Friday that if there is no payment by January, Burundi will recall the more than 5 400 troops from the 22 000-strong regional force protecting Somalia's weak government from al-Shabab extremist attacks.

Burundi's troops have not been paid allowances for 11 months amid a standoff between Burundi's government and the European Union over the EU accusing Burundian authorities of human rights abuses.

The EU is the largest donor to the African Union force in Somalia.

Burundi has faced widespread international criticism over the deadly political turmoil that followed Nkurunziza's pursuit of a third term last year, which many in the country called unconstitutional.

Hundreds have been killed.

Read more on:    pierre nkurunziza  |  burundi  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mom, 2 sons 'burnt beyond recognition' as lightning strikes their hut

2016-12-31 14:55

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 21:57 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 