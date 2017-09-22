 

C Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

2017-09-22 20:28
President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera. (Thierry Charlier, AFP)

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera. (Thierry Charlier, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York  - The Central African Republic's president urged the United Nations on Friday to send more peacekeepers to his strife-torn country and ease an arms embargo in the way of equipping his weak army.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said a recent upsurge in violence was linked to a battle for control of the country's natural resources, implicitly rejecting the view that the clashes were sectarian.

"The humanitarian situation has seriously deteriorated in many areas of my country following an increase in violence," Touadera said during his second address to the annual gathering of world leaders following his election last year.

The "real" reason behind the renewed violence is "the plundering and fierce competition for the control and illegal exploitation of CAR's mineral wealth," he said.

More than 600 000 people have fled violence within the country and a further 500 000 have crossed borders as refugees, while 2.4 million people are in need of emergency food aid, he said.

The United Nations has warned that the flareup in violence was the "early warning signs of genocide" and is considering beefing up its 12 000-strong peacekeeping force in the country.

Touadera described the current force level as "insufficient" to protect civilians and said the number of peacekeepers should be "revised upwards," given the size of the country.

He called for an easing of a 2013 Security Council arms embargo to allow his government to purchase military equipment for his national army.

One of the world's poorest nations, CAR descended into war in 2013 following the overthrow of longtime leader Francois Bozize by a coalition of Muslim-majority rebel groups called the Seleka.

France intervened to stop the mass killing and last year shut down its Sangaris mission there.

Christians, who account for about 80% of the population, have organised vigilante units dubbed "anti-balaka," a reference to the machetes used by the Muslim rebels.

While Touadera's government remains in control in Bangui, its authority is weak outside of the capital where former Seleka groups and anti-balaka fighters have clashed.

At least 17 MINUSCA peacekeepers have been killed this year, raising alarm that the country is sliding back to the bloodletting that exploded in 2013.

CAR is also rich in diamonds, timber and gold.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No constitutional crisis if Kenya polls delayed: attorney general

2017-09-22 19:30

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 