 

C Africa sapped by decades of strife and misrule

2017-06-19 21:35
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bangui - The government of the Central African Republic on Monday signed an "immediate ceasefire" deal with rebel groups aimed at ending violence in the strife-torn country.

One of the world's poorest nations, the landlocked Central African Republic has been struggling to recover from a three-year civil war between the Muslim and Christian militias that started after the 2013 overthrow of leader Francois Bozize.

In March, the country came in last of 155 nations surveyed in the annual World Happiness Report.

 History of instability 

In June UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the "widespread instability" and attacks on UN troops in the CAR, after a month of renewed violence which forced tens of thousands to flee conflict-ravaged areas.

In fact the country has enjoyed little peace or stability since gaining its independence from France in 1960.

Five years later president David Dacko was ousted by Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who took charge in January 1966 and crowned himself emperor in 1977 in a wildly extravagant ceremony that made waves around the world.

His reign was marked by bloodshed, notably the 1979 massacre of school children who refused to buy school uniforms from a firm owned by one of his wives.

The French drove Bokassa out on September 20, 1979, while he was on a visit to Libya. Dacko was reinstated, but two years later forced to hand power over to senior military officers.

A multi-party system was unveiled in 1991, but then three mutinies in 1996-97 were followed by a failed coup in 2001.

Bozize, a former military chief, rebelled and took over in 2003. Several more rebellions followed and France intervened with help from Chadian soldiers in November 2006 to recapture towns in the north that had fallen to rebel forces.

Bozize was re-elected in 2011, though the vote was marred by fraud, but he was overthrown in March 2013 by mostly Muslim rebels from the Seleka coalition, who were in turn ousted a year later by a military intervention led by former colonial ruler France.

Those events sparked the bloodiest sectarian violence in the country's history as mainly Christian militias sought revenge against their Muslim foes.

Christians who account for about 80% of the population organised vigilante units dubbed "anti-balaka", in reference to the machetes used by the rebels.

Poverty 

The Central African Republic is rich in natural resources, including diamonds, uranium, timber, gold and oil

However, the chronic crises have greatly harmed key sectors, and economic activity now comprises mainly subsistence agriculture.

Almost 70% of the country's 4.8 million inhabitants live in poverty, and in 2015 the World Bank estimated per capita income at $330, making it one of the world's poorest countries.

Administrations have been paralysed by the unrest, and the customs, tax and public treasury services are unable to collect funds needed to pay salaries and pensions.

Gross domestic product (GDP) plunged by 36% amid the unrest in 2013, but managed to expand by a slight 1.0% in 2014.

However, an International Monetary Fund report last month projected economic growth at 4.7% "assuming the ongoing dialogue with armed groups helps to reduce violence, and public and private investment rebound".

Armed forces 

The country's armed forces are estimated to number about 8 000, backed up by 900 French troops and an 10 000-strong UN force dubbed MINUSCA.

They have stabilised the situation, but do not control the entire country, which covers almost 623 000 square kilometres - a little less than Afghanistan or Chile.

Read more on:    un  |  world bank  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rwanda genocide case to resume at UN court

2017-06-19 21:35

Inside News24

 
/News
Public Protector to oppose Zuma's State Capture review
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 19:03 PM
Road name: Blaauwberg Road

Rondebosch 19:03 PM
Road name: Belvedere Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 